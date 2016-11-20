Photos by Joanna Dhanraj

Visits to places outside of Georgetown serve as learning experiences. Hearing the average resident speak about his/her life adds to the general knowledge of the Guyanese way of life. On a trip to Mackenzie last week, the learning curve started at the bus park. I boarded a bus that had a reasonable number of people assuming that it would fill quickly and we would soon be on our way. A short while later, I was aghast when the conductor returned to the bus and said, “Two hundred for you, two hundred for you and you,” and the three people who received the money got up and left the bus. It then struck me that these persons were paid to make bus look a little less empty so as to attract passengers. It was an hour after I had boarded the bus that it finally left.

The Soesdyke-Linden Highway is always a spectacular sight and almost an hour and a half later we approached the Digicel sign saying ‘Welcome to Linden’.

