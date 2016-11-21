Cellphone store gutted in Regent St fire

A blaze suspected to be electrical in nature gutted a mobile phone shop on Regent Street yesterday but swift action by members of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) led to the saving of several businesses located in the same building.

The fire began sometime after 3pm inside the I-Connect cellular store, located in the C&F Mall at Lot 144 Regent Street. The building houses two Chinese clothing stores and a Bill Express and Western Union outlet on the upper flat. None of those businesses suffered major structural damage though one of the Chinese stores was flooded.

When Stabroek News arrived on the scene, passers-by had already congregated and fire-fighters were