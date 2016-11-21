Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend

By Jonelle Fields

A Tuschen Housing Scheme man died after he was stabbed in the neck by a sixteen-year-old on Saturday night following a confrontation over a woman at Eccles.

Excavator operator, Intiaz Ally, 23, was fatally stabbed after he attacked the 16-year-old, the police say. According to the police, Nicole Indal, Ally’s girlfriend was on her way home from work in the company of the 16-year-old who was riding a bicycle alongside her as he routinely does. At the time the suspect was carrying the woman’s bag which had a ten-inch `Rambo’ knife.

The police say it was alleged that as they were proceeding in a northern direction, Ally who was driving motor car PSS 2435, struck down the suspect who got up and began to run but was apprehended by Ally who started to beat him. The suspect who was still in possession of the bag, took out the knife …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.