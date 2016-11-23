Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief
Murder of No. 70 carpenter
The Guyana Police Force has contacted its counterparts in the US for access to US based-Guyanese, Marcus Brian Bisram who is wanted for questioning here in connection with the murder of Corentyne carpenter, Faiyaz Narinedatt.
This is according to Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum who told Stabroek News yesterday that every effort is currently being made to have Bisram returned to Guyana so that he can be questioned as part of the murder investigation.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
