Dutch firm selected to conduct new Demerara bridge feasibility study
A Dutch consultancy firm has been selected to conduct a feasibility study for the construction of a new bridge across the Demerara River, according to Minister of State Joseph Harmon, who said that the design, location and financing options are among the things to be addressed.
Harmon identified the firm as LievenseCSO and he also said the study is the final stage of the process before construction starts.
