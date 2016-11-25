Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter
Wanted businessman Marcus Brian Bisram and his bodyguard were yesterday both formally named as co-accused in the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.
After the amended murder charge was read to bodyguard Orlando Dickie as well as the four men who were previously charged on Tuesday, police made an application for an arrest warrant for Bisram,
