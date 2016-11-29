Bravo taking legal action against WICB after sacking

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC- West Indies batsman Darren Bravo is taking legal action against the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) after he was dropped from the squad before the recently concluded tri-nations One-Day series in Zimbabwe.

Bravo is claiming unlawful dismissal after he was sent home by the on-tour management committee for blasting WICB president Dave Cameron in a row over contracts.

The Guardian newspaper is reporting that Bravo’s lawyer has sent a pre-action protocol letter to the WICB last week which has been received by the board.

Bravo, the most consistent batsman for the Caribbean side in the longest format, was overlooked for the top tier and offered a Grade C contract.

The row between the stylish Trinidadian batsman and Cameron erupted after Cameron gave an explanation for their offer, stating that Bravo’s performances were not consistent enough to merit a higher grade of pay.

Bravo lashed out at Cameron on Twitter, accusing him and the board officials of never offering him a Grade A contract in the first place despite his consistency.

In the tweet, Bravo was alleged to have referred to the WICB President as “a big idiot.”