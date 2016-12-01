Guyana enlists in fight against cocaine trade at sea

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the EU-funded Seaport Cooperation Project (SEACOP) which aims at maritime trafficking and particularly the cocaine trade.

The two-year project, budgeted at €3 million will train and equip inter-agency units to identify, search and interdict all forms of maritime trafficking. Guyana has now joined 26 countries in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, which have signed MoUs for the implementation of SEACOP.