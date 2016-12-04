City Hall extends amnesty on property rates’ interest

Georgetown residents have been granted a two-week extension on the amnesty on the interest accrued on unpaid property rates.

A statement issued yesterday by the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) advised that the amnesty on interest on rates has been extended to December 16, 2016.

The release further said that the decision was as a result of special petitions for considerations that were made by several property owners for why they were unable to access the facility during the specified time. One of the issues highlighted was the transfer of ownership of property, the M&CC said.

The M&CC noted that it was cognisant that many property owners are making strident efforts to put themselves in order and it was willing to accommodate the request for an extension at this time.

The amnesty was launched in hopes of helping the city to recover the large amount of outstanding debts to improve its financial status. In announcing the amnesty, Town Clerk Royston King had explained that it was specifically targeting the business community, which owes the city in excess of $16 billion. So far, City Hall has reported that it received a sum of $42 million in payments during the first two weeks of the amnesty, which was launched on November 15.