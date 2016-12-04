GTUC meets with Jagdeo

Following a meeting with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) General Secretary Lincoln Lewis says the opposition’s recent engagement with the trade union body and civil society is giving meaning to inclusionary democracy envisaged in the constitution.

“While the GTUC still awaits a date with the APNU+AFC government for engagement across the table as a stakeholder in society with specific constitutional responsibilities, the opposition is having engagement with the trade union and civil society. What this is saying to society, and it must not be ignored, is that the opposition’s conduct, in this specific case, is giving meaning to Article 13 in the Guyana Constitution,” Lewis declared in a statement yesterday, in wake of the meeting last Wednesday between a GTUC delegation and Jagdeo at the Public Buildings.

Article 13 of the Constitution states, “The principal objective of the political system of the state is to establish an inclusionary democracy by providing increasing opportunities for the participation of citizens, and their organizations in the management and decision making processes of the State, with particular emphasis on those areas of decision making that directly affect their well-being.”

Jagdeo has met with several civil society groups recently for consultations on nominations for candidates to fill the post of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom).

Lewis’ pronouncement, which acknowledged the “shrewd politics the opposition is playing,” may be seen as a restrained critique of President David Granger’s unwillingness to meet with the major unions, which wrote to him in September to seek an audience “to correct anomalies” that they said are a “threat to labour’s existence.” The unions included the GTUC and the major sugar union, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union.

Lewis, in his statement yesterday, noted that the meeting with Jagdeo was at his request and the GTUC responded in accordance with the Constitution, which stipulates the office he holds, and the role and responsibility of the trade union.

Under the Constitution, he noted, the Office of the Leader of the Opposition falls within the Executive branch of government. “The office holder, in addition to shadowing the Executive, is expected to play a role in proposing ideas and actions for the nation’s development, supporting the Executive when its actions are consisting with the nation and people’s good, and questioning and opposing when such conflict. Should these values be upheld the nation and people stand to secure their well-being and advance their welfare under this supreme instrument,” he noted.

Against this background, Lewis said the GTUC sees the meeting with Jagdeo as discharging of its responsibilities under Articles 23, 38 and 147 and 149C of the constitution, which require the trade union to ensure workers –past, present and potential – play meaningful role in the nation’s development while at the same time securing their fundamental rights and freedoms.

He noted that the invitation by Jagdeo was primarily to discuss and solicit from the GTUC the names of possible candidates to fill the post of Gecom Chairman. Lewis said the GTUC took the opportunity to remind Jagdeo that “Our responsibility does not end in filling the post of Gecom, but includes that of ensuring the appointments of every constitutional commission and office.” He added that the non-appointment of these means elected leaders are violating the Constitution by abrogating their responsibility.

According to Lewis, the GTUC held further discussions on matters pertaining to fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens, which specific attention to Article 147. “The issues of respect for Freedom of Association and Right to Collective Bargaining were raised. The protracted negotiation in the education sector and refusal of the management of the Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI) to engage the recognised union formed part of the discussions,” it added.

He noted too that the issue of the labour movement as a constituent of the national character not being given similar recognition as the employer/business community, consistent with the composition of the International Labour Organisation, was raised with Jagdeo. This composition, he pointed out, recognises government, employers and trade unions as partners in the tripartite process in pursuing the economic, social, cultural and political development of society.

Lewis reminded that GTUC’s position of Jagdeo stewardship as president is of public knowledge and well known as is its position on accountable governance—irrespective of the political party or group in office—and its crusade for respecting and advancing rights and the rule of law. The umbrella union body was a consistent critic of labour and human rights abuses of the Jagdeo administration. “GTUC holds every administration accountable-including sitting and former government and opposition-for respecting the role of stakeholders’ in society, the inalienable rights of citizens, and prudent management of the nation’s resources under the law. These remain our permanent interests in pursuit of a just society,” it added.