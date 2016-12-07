Murder accused Bisram hires NY law firm
US-based businessman Marcus Brian Bisram who was charged with the murder of carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt has hired a New York law firm to represent his interests.
US-based businessman Marcus Brian Bisram who was charged with the murder of carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt has hired a New York law firm to represent his interests.

An Interpol red notice has been issued for Bisram following a wanted bulletin that was released here and the laying of a murder charge against him.
