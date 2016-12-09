Not one tablet seen at controversial drug bond-after impromptu visit sparked by parliament showdown
The APNU+AFC Govern-ment yesterday faced more embarrassing questions about a controversial bond deal when a parliamentary showdown resulted in an impromptu visit to the Sussex Street site and not a single tablet was seen by the MPs on the mission.
PPP/C MP Anil Nandlall initiated the drama in the National Assembly when he claimed during his budget presentation that the government was paying $14M per month for the Sussex Street bond where "not a tablet is being stored". Minister of Public Health,
