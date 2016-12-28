Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village
The police in Berbice have launched a manhunt for a Tapir driver after he severed his ex-girlfriend’s hand and chopped her mother several times on Christmas Eve at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
After years of stalking Bhartie Udho, 23, her ex-boyfriend launched his attack on Saturday when the former teacher, her mother and siblings were heading to Corriverton for their annual Christmas Eve walkabout. Both the teen and her mother Amika Udho, 42, have been admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital. Udho’s four siblings managed to escape injury.
Abdul Ali when contacted, told Stabroek News that his family
