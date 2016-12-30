Former PM candidate Harper rehired by Foreign Ministry
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has hired Elisabeth Harper, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2015 elections to utilize her skills in relations to sovereignty matters.
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, who was at the time responding to questions from the media at his end-of-year press conference, confirmed yesterday that she had been rehired based on her skills on border issues.
According to the minister, “Mrs. Harper has been retained by the ministry… to work with us in a couple of the areas in which she has rather unique skills, as Director General and as a member of the staff of the ministry for many years.”
He said too that she had worked closely on matters pertaining to sovereignty and the documentation and that they are utilizing her to assist in that area.
Harper who worked at the ministry for a number of years and moved up to Director General and Ambassador to CARICOM, has taken up the position as special consultant.
