Former PM candidate Harper rehired by Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has hired Elisabeth Harper, the  People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2015 elections to utilize her skills in relations to sovereignty matters.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, who was at the time responding to questions from the media at his end-of-year press conference, confirmed yesterday that she had been rehired based on her skills on border issues.

Elisabeth Harper

According to the minister, “Mrs. Harper has been retained by the ministry… to work with us in a couple of the areas in which she has rather unique skills, as Director General and as a member of the staff of the ministry for many years.”

He said too that she had worked closely on matters pertaining to sovereignty and the documentation and that they are utilizing her to assist in that area.

Harper who worked at the ministry for a number of years and moved up to Director General and  Ambassador to CARICOM, has taken up the position as special consultant.

More in Local News

Man remanded over murder at Iguana Sand

default placeholder

Sussex St senior to seek legal redress over alleged assault by cops

Drivers granted bail over chopping of man they allege was robber

Badly decomposed body discovered in New Amsterdam

default placeholder

Dwane Williams was arrested over Bartica massacre but not charged – court hears

default placeholder

Teen charged with manslaughter over orphanage death

Two granted bail on separate charges of defrauding same man

Mayor vows improved service from City Hall come 2017

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village

  2. Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident

  3. MovieTowne’s US$45m complex set for June unveiling

  4. Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son

  5. Submarine’ found in Region One could have carried six tonnes of cocaine – CANU head

  6. Red House lease is invalid, President can revoke it – AG’s Chambers

  7. Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital

  8. Amaila Falls Hydropower Project now highly unlikely


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Big work ahead

Early morning dip for taxi cab

Harmon, daughter spread Christmas cheer on West Demerara

President at Dharm Shala Christmas luncheon

Tree and lights

Well decorated

GALLERY: Walkabout

GALLERY: City floods after rain, high tide