Oil facility at Crab Island will create 600 jobs – Trotman

-investment pegged at US$500m

An onshore oil and gas facility which will see the investment of US$500m and the creation of 600 jobs is to be built at Crab Island, Berbice.

This disclosure was made by Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman yesterday at an end-of-year press conference where he also disclosed that a raft of legislation for the industry has been given the green light by Cabinet.

In early September 2016, the Ministry had announced its intention to set up an onshore oil and gas logistics and supplies facility with the aim of optimising opportunities in the area of petroleum exploration and production.  Guyana’s offshore well is …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

President orders Red House lease revoked

default placeholder

Hundreds of Wales sugar workers remain in limbo

Cost of D’Urban Park at least $1.37b – Goolsarran

Body found with marks of violence in trench at Williamsburg

default placeholder

Former head of security programme declared ineligible for IDB contracts

default placeholder

Gold declarations at 690,000 ozs – Trotman

Flooding on Essequibo Coast threatens rice crop

Former PM candidate Harper rehired by Foreign Ministry

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village

  2. Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident

  3. MovieTowne’s US$45m complex set for June unveiling

  4. Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son

  5. Submarine’ found in Region One could have carried six tonnes of cocaine – CANU head

  6. Red House lease is invalid, President can revoke it – AG’s Chambers

  7. Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital

  8. Amaila Falls Hydropower Project now highly unlikely


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Big work ahead

Early morning dip for taxi cab

Harmon, daughter spread Christmas cheer on West Demerara

President at Dharm Shala Christmas luncheon

Tree and lights

Well decorated

GALLERY: Walkabout

GALLERY: City floods after rain, high tide