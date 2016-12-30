Oil facility at Crab Island will create 600 jobs – Trotman

An onshore oil and gas facility which will see the investment of US$500m and the creation of 600 jobs is to be built at Crab Island, Berbice.

This disclosure was made by Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman yesterday at an end-of-year press conference where he also disclosed that a raft of legislation for the industry has been given the green light by Cabinet.

In early September 2016, the Ministry had announced its intention to set up an onshore oil and gas logistics and supplies facility with the aim of optimising opportunities in the area of petroleum exploration and production. Guyana's offshore well is