Saga of GTT shares money rolls on
-NICIL eying arbitration months after Harmon ‘revelation’
The National Industrial and Commercial Invest-ments Limited (NICIL) is preparing to begin arbitration to recover the outstanding, mystery-riddled US$5 million for the sale of government shares in the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT).
This was disclosed by Officer in Charge of the government holding company, Horace James yesterday.
While not clarifying the conflicting reports as it pertains to the location of the money, James during an end-of-year press conference stressed that the money is
