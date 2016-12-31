Sugar ends at disastrous 183,000 tonnes
-Albion remains champion producer
Sugar production will end the year at 183,000 tonnes, roughly 56,000 tonnes less than the figure which had originally been set for 2016.
The figure is also 48,000 tonnes less than the 2015 output of 231,000. This year’s 183,000 is one of the lowest outputs in decades and was registered in the first full year of the APNU+AFC government in office.
The poor result prompted a number of explanations from Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder at a press conference on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) yesterday accused GuySuCo's top management of
