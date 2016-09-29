Windies to face Kent in Canterbury week celebrations

LONDON, CMC – West Indies will take on Kent in a first class warm-up match on their tour of England next summer, the English County has confirmed.

The Caribbean side is scheduled to visit St Lawrence Ground for the game from August 6-8, 2017 in the build-up to the start of the Test series, with the club hoping to make the fixture part of the 166th Canterbury Cricket Week.

“We’re delighted to welcome the West Indies to The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence next summer,” Kent’s chief executive, Jamie Clifford said.

“We have a proud history of Caribbean cricketers at the club including John Shepherd, Bernard Julien, Eldine Baptiste and Carl Hooper so to welcome the exciting West Indies to Canterbury will be a great occasion for our supporters.”

West Indies are set to face England in three Tests and five One-Day Internationals from August 17 to September 29.

The first Test is set for Edgbaston from August 17-21 with the second carded for Headingley from August 25-29. Historic Lord’s will be the venue for the final Test bowling off September 7.

Old Trafford will host the first ODI on September 19 with Trent Bridge staging the second two days later and Bristol the third ODI on September 24.

West Indies will clash with England in the fourth ODI at the Oval on September 27 before closing out the series two days later at the Rose Bowl.

Clifford said there was already a strong response to the fixture.

“Memberships and ticket packages are already selling well on the back of an encouraging season and we hope to see lots of new and old faces for a fantastic occasion.”

