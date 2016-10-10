Boyce’s death shocking – Abdool
President of the Guyana Boxing Board Peter Abdool said yesterday that he was shocked to hear of the death of Maurice `Busy’ Boyce.
According to reports Boyce died on Saturday morning after feeling unwell a few days earlier.
“In the first instance it’s shocking. I did not know that `Busy’ was ill said Abdool adding that he is still to …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says
GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO
-
Cops charged with taking bribe to drop assault case
Comments
About these comments