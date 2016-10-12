Jaguars lose 2-4 to Reggae Boyz in extra time

A second half implosion sent Guyana crashing out of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Caribbean Cup, surrendering a 2-0 lead to eventually lose 2-4 in extra time yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre in Leonora.

Cruising at 2-0 via an Adrian Butters double in what was clearly a game of two halves, the introduction of winger Owen Garden coupled with