Jaguars lose 2-4 to Reggae Boyz in extra time
A second half implosion sent Guyana crashing out of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Caribbean Cup, surrendering a 2-0 lead to eventually lose 2-4 in extra time yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre in Leonora.
Cruising at 2-0 via an Adrian Butters double in what was clearly a game of two halves, the introduction of winger Owen Garden coupled with …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land
-
Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes
-
Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says
-
Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land
Elderly domestic worker recounts $13M robbery at boss’s house
-
Hinds resigns as GWI Chairman
Venezuela says doing overflights of Essequibo for mapping
Comments
About these comments