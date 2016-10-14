New GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood to focus on youth and coaching

The new Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Technical Director, Englishman Ian Greenwood, who was officially appointed on the 8th October, announced yesterday said that his primary focus is on youth development and coaching education.

Greenwood takes over from Claude Bolton who resigned March 1st, following a lengthy selection process which netted thirteen applications from eight countries including Guyana, England, Scotland, Portugal and the Philippines.

Speaking at his maiden press conference held at the GFF Headquarters, the former Leeds United coach said, “My focuses are on youth development, grassroots and coach education, my belief is that if we can get the foundation correct, over time it will improve the overall football infrastructure in Guyana”.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.