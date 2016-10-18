Foo credits Sangakkara, Steyn

All-rounder Johnathan Foo said yesterday that talks with Jamaica Tallawahs players Dale Steyn and Kumar Sangakkara during the 2016 Hero Caribbean Premier League (HCPL) helped him to improve his cricket.

Foo ended the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Jaguars Franchise League three-day tournament as the second leading run scorer with 538 runs from seven matches.

The former Guyana T20 batting star told Stabroek Sport that he has somewhat …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

