Greenwich Primary Win East Bank Essequibo Zone

GCB/Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One Cricket

Greenwich Primary School beat Zeelugt Primary by 117 runs, thus winning the East Bank Essequibo Zone in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One Cricket played at the Tuschen Community Centre ground.

Members of the Greenwich Primary School which defeated Zeelugt Primary to win the Essequibo Zone
Members of the Greenwich Primary School which defeated Zeelugt Primary to win the Essequibo Zone

Batting first, Greenwich compiled 197-3 off their allotted 14 overs, with Shane Rodrigues hitting 110. In reply, Zeelugt Primary were kept to 80-4, after Rodrigues returned to cap off a brilliant all-round performance by taking two wickets. Greenwich Primary defeated Blake Primary earlier in the semi-finals. Greenwich scored 180-6 with B. Veerasammy hitting 103. Blake Primary in reply, could only reach 114-3, with Mickey Sumiah resisting with 48.

In the other semi-final, Zeelugt Primary got the better of St. Lawrence by 71 runs. Batting first Zeelugt posted 128, before dismissing St. Lawrence for just 57.

Results from other matches: St. Lawrence Primary defeated Philadelphia Primary after making 99-9, with Navine Harripersaud top-scoring with 33. Anthony Joseph who earlier took three wickets, scored 26, along with Suresh Narine 24, as St. Lawrence replied with100 for 6.

Blake Primary defeated Tuschen Primary by seven wickets. Batting first, Tuschen scored 151 all out, as Blake Primary replied with 152-3, with S. Rupi (49), and Mickey Sumaroi (35), leading the victory chase.

