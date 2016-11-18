Five games, five draws
From Donald Duff in New York
It is getting to be very predictable here at the 2016 World Chess Champion-ship title match, after the fifth game of the 12 match series between defending champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, and Russia’s Serjey Karjakin ended in, you guessed it, a draw.
However, unlike the previous two games which were long drawn out affairs, yesterday’s game ended after a relatively short 51 moves.
Carlsen, who has played the more aggressive chess, seemed to be frustrated after the match.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape
-
Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering
-
`Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision
-
QC students protest canteen plan
-
‘Make Guyana great again’
-
Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family
Comments
About these comments