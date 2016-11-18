Five games, five draws

From Donald Duff in New York

It is getting to be very predictable here at the 2016 World Chess Champion-ship title match, after the fifth game of the 12 match series between defending champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, and Russia’s Serjey Karjakin ended in, you guessed it, a draw.

However, unlike the previous two games which were long drawn out affairs, yesterday’s game ended after a relatively short 51 moves.

Carlsen, who has played the more aggressive chess, seemed to be frustrated after the match.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.