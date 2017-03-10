Kristen Stewart says coming out is worthwhile if she can help others

NEW YORK,  (Reuters) – Sporting a bleached-blond buzz cut, American actress Kristen Stewart hit the red carpet in New York to promote her new film “Personal Shopper”, saying she hoped to help others by going public about her sexual orientation.

The 26-year-old, who used to date her co-star from the “Twilight” film series, Robert Pattinson, made headlines in February when she announced she was gay while hosting the U.S. late night sketch show “Saturday Night Live”.

“I always wanted to keep what was mine in private, mine. And then I thought like you know, you open it up a little bit and you can help one or two people, it’s absolutely worth it,” she said on Thursday.

“Personal Shopper”, directed by Olivier Assayas, tells the story of Maureen (Stewart), an American woman working in Paris, who is trying to connect with the spirit of her dead brother Lewis. The film has been described as a seductive, mysterious ghost-story, but Assayas said it was simply a coming of age tale.

“It’s a character who is in a moment in her life where she has to somehow become herself because she’s just lost her twin brother. So it’s really like a character who is one half of herself and she will gradually rebuild her life and become someone,” Assayas said.

The film, which also stars Nora Von Waldstatten and Sigrid Bouaziz, first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2016 and will be released in U.S. theatres today.

Kristen Stewart

 

More in Entertainment

‘Game of Thrones’ rape scene prompts star to shed light on sexual violence

Jane Fonda speaks of rape, abuse, and her ‘disease to please’

Bette Davis, Joan Crawford’s bitter rivalry comes alive in ‘Feud’

“Viceroy’s House” sends timely ‘divide and rule’ message, says director Chadha

Hugh Jackman returns as clawed mutant Wolverine in “Logan”

default placeholder

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

default placeholder

PwC accountants blamed for Oscar gaffe barred from future shows

Tweeting accountant blamed for Oscar best picture blunder

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

  4. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  5. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  6. US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

  7. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  8. Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP

  9. Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Speaker in roses gesture

Search of vessels training

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta

Bringing down a tree the old fashioned way:

Saturday market