Treasures in Guyanese oral traditions

One kill Polly,

Polly kill seven

And the living was crossed by the dead.

The tree was sweet, but the root was sweeter.

I shot what I saw and ate what I should not

And by the words of God it was roasted.

Traditional (From a Guyanese folk tale)

Many valuable and rewarding things came out of the Guyana National Drama Festival 2016.  One of them is the Secondary Schools Story Telling Category. One of the prizes was for the Best Presentation of a Guyanese Folk Tale. The performances in this category unearthed a few treasures whose value go well beyond the creativity displayed by some of the students in their exhibition of the art of storytelling. They have the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Features, Sunday

default placeholder

Race lessons from America

Confronting 2017

default placeholder

If things are getting so much better

default placeholder

Amaila and the Norconsult Report

default placeholder

Guyana’s Sovereign Wealth Fund: Safeguarding against the triad of oil & gas export-led crises

default placeholder

The US should respect the WTO ruling on Antigua

Great Horned Owl

Achieving fitness in 2017

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY

  2. Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects

  3. Norton moved from Health Ministry

  4. Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight

  5. Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary

  6. Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash

  7. Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance

  8. Miners outraged over new financial records requirement

  9. Owner of attacking pit bulls granted $50,000 bail


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Finally!

Crabs for sale

Twin holes on road

Saving the tree

Shaheed orphanages receive lawn mower

Historic six millionth visitor to Logos Hope

Overseas-based Guyanese contributes steel pans to St. Rose’s, North Ruimveldt Secondary

GALLERY: New China envoy presents letters of credence