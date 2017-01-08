Treasures in Guyanese oral traditions

One kill Polly,

Polly kill seven

And the living was crossed by the dead.

The tree was sweet, but the root was sweeter.

I shot what I saw and ate what I should not

And by the words of God it was roasted.

Traditional (From a Guyanese folk tale)

Many valuable and rewarding things came out of the Guyana National Drama Festival 2016. One of them is the Secondary Schools Story Telling Category. One of the prizes was for the Best Presentation of a Guyanese Folk Tale. The performances in this category unearthed a few treasures whose value go well beyond the creativity displayed by some of the students in their exhibition of the art of storytelling. They have the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.