Haslington (Part 1)

Story and photos by Joanna Dhanraj

 

Home to thousands, Haslington is a relatively large village on the East Coast Demerara, 24.5 kilometres (15.2 miles) from the capital city. The village begins at the seawall and goes way beyond the Railway Embankment Road to the south, flanked on either side by Enmore and Golden Grove.

Towering over the houses in the village are the many coconut trees and outnumbering them, are the genip trees.

When the World Beyond Georgetown arrived in the village, Bridget Thomas was seated on her verandah catching up with an old friend of hers.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Archives, The World Beyond Georgetown

Trotman re-elected AFC leader

Cops, army in security operations to tackle possible domestic threat, higher crime

‘Implant’ contraceptive launched to expand family-planning options

default placeholder

Service temporarily unattainable

CAL doesn’t need bailout yet -Chief Executive

Nandlall says arrest of ex-guard appears as much ado about nothing

T&T in full support of Guyana over Caracas decree -Persad-Bissessar

default placeholder

U.N. lifts Syria death toll to “truly shocking” 60,000

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. Royston King charged with forgery

  4. Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

  5. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  6. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  7. US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

  8. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  9. Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Participants in the march against street harassment

This Georgetown Public Hospital Ambulance crashed at Camp and North Road

Taking a rest on the lower trunk

Women’s Health Fair

A rose for you

Speaker in roses gesture

Search of vessels training

Parking meter marker