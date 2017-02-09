Parking meters protest continues

Scenes from today’s protest outside City Hall against metered parking. (Photos by Keno George)

More in Photos

Scenes from inauguration of new Haitian President on Tuesday in Port-au-Prince

President David Granger greeting new Haitian President Jovenel Moise

50th anniversary of Women’s Army Corps

Subryanville residents complain about Church Rd potholes

PAHO Director to ink new country co-operation strategy with Guyana

Parking meters protest scenes

Showing the skills

Slicing pumpkin

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Two to hang over Bartica massacre

  2. Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer

  3. Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack

  4. Man stabbed to death in altercation outside Kitty nightclub, other injured

  5. Man murdered in row outside night club

  6. Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover

  7. Overseas-based entity remitted over US$100m to foreign accounts – Harmon

  8. City hikes property rates by 10%

  9. Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Parking meters protest continues

GALLERY: Scenes from inauguration of new Haitian President on Tuesday in Port-au-Prince

President David Granger greeting new Haitian President Jovenel Moise

50th anniversary of Women’s Army Corps

GALLERY: Subryanville residents complain about Church Rd potholes

PAHO Director to ink new country co-operation strategy with Guyana

GALLERY: Parking meters protest scenes

Showing the skills