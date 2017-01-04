Three shot dead in T&T
(Trinidad Express) A mass shooting in Freeport has left three people and four wounded. The shootings happened early today.
Gunmen opened fire on the victims at Commonwealth Drive, Nelson Street.
The deceased were identified at Winston Edwards, Kent Brown and Elton Amora.
The wounded are at hospital.
More in Regional News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Red House eviction on hold after court order
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation
-
Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital
-
Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel
-
Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel
Comments
About these comments