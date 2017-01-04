Three shot dead in T&T

(Trinidad Express) A mass shooting in Freeport has left three people and four wounded. The shootings happened early today.
Gunmen opened fire on the victims at Commonwealth Drive, Nelson Street.
The deceased were identified at Winston Edwards, Kent Brown and Elton Amora.
The wounded are at hospital.

 

