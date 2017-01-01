‘Missing’ fisherman buried with unclaimed dead to be exhumed
The body of Surujpaul Dindyal, who died after he was struck down by a car earlier this month, will be exhumed and examined since it was mistakenly buried along with four others that were unclaimed and subjected to ‘poor burial’.
Dindyal, called “Boy” or “Go Go man”, 43, a fisherman and father of two of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara (ECD) died on December 9, after he was struck down along the public road at Buxton, ECD.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
