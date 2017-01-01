No liquidation of NICIL
– but other audit recommendations being implemented
Many of the recommendations made in the 2015 forensic audit into the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) have been implemented but the Board has decided that the company should not be liquidated.
This is according to Officer in Charge Horace James, who said that instead of liquidation it was decided that a Privatization Unit would be set up to independently deal with some of aspects of NICIL's operations.
