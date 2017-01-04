More rain floods city but residents get quick relief

-Hydromet service says worse weather to come

Continuous rainfall, which began in the wee hours of yesterday, flooded the commercial and residential districts of the city but the water quickly receded after the tide fell.

The flooding in the central business district of Georgetown was a direct result of the sluice doors being closed due to the high tide.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

