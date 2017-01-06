Bartica Massacre convict links two accused to attack

Clebert Reece, the prosecution’s star witness, yesterday testified about how the 2008 Bartica Massacre was executed, the role he played, and the alleged roles of two of the three persons currently on trial for the 12 murders.

Reece, 39, called ‘Chi Chi,’ a former co-accused in the murder indictments who was last November sentenced to 35 years in jail after pleading guilty to 12 counts of the lesser offence of manslaughter, was cleared by Justice Roxane George SC to testify despite objections by the defence.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.