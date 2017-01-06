Drug procurement probe recommends removal of Permanent Secretary
-debarring of T&T company urged over insider info
A Board of Inquiry (BoI) into allegations of mismanagement and malpractices in the procurement of pharmaceuticals at the Ministry of Public Health has recommended the removal of current Permanent Secretary, Trevor Thomas and strongly recommended that the representative of a Trinidadian company be debarred from future tenders.
The BoI also recommended that deputy Permanent Secretary Colette Adams be censured and disciplined for “breach/neglect in the performance of her duties”, the Finance Manager’s contract not be renewed and the immediate firing of a staff member who leaked insider information to a Trinidadian company.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash
-
Red House eviction on hold after court order
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel
-
Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel
-
Drug procurement probe recommends removal of Permanent Secretary
Comments
About these comments