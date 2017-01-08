Give Another Chance Foundation focuses on education and healthcare

A registered non-profit, non-governmental organization, the Give Another Chance Foundation (GACF) endeavors to help communities find long-term solutions to poverty through innovative education and livelihood projects.

Founded seven years ago by Wakenaam native turned businesswoman, Miranda Thakurdin, the foundation is quite focused on improving the lives of persons, specifically children, through the provision of basic education from pre-school to university, and healthcare to underprivileged children in rural and urban communities.

In a recent interview with the foundation’s acting President Melissa ‘Vanilla’ Roberts, she explained that the NGO was established by …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

New General Secretary Jagdeo says

default placeholder

Hearing of appeal of third-term ruling begins Friday

Vendors return to vacant spots around Stabroek Market

Gov’t acted properly in move to retake Red House, AG says

default placeholder

Cabinet no-objection role to cease when procurement commission fully staffed

Intoxicated son torches parents’ home at Number 59 Village

default placeholder

Vigilance man held with gun after threatening to kill mother

Sign language interpreter finds joy in catering to hearing impaired

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY

  2. Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects

  3. Norton moved from Health Ministry

  4. Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight

  5. Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary

  6. Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash

  7. Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance

  8. Miners outraged over new financial records requirement

  9. Owner of attacking pit bulls granted $50,000 bail


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Finally!

Crabs for sale

Twin holes on road

Saving the tree

Shaheed orphanages receive lawn mower

Historic six millionth visitor to Logos Hope

Overseas-based Guyanese contributes steel pans to St. Rose’s, North Ruimveldt Secondary

GALLERY: New China envoy presents letters of credence