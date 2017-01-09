Arson suspected in Sophia blaze, ten homeless
Arson is suspected to be the cause of a fire in Sophia on Saturday night which destroyed a four-apartment building and has left ten persons homeless.
At around 11.15 pm, neighbours recalled seeing flames emanating from the rear of the ‘A’ Field, Sophia house and sounded an alarm.
They called the Fire Service and two fire engines responded from the Campbellville and the Alberttown Fire Station.
