Cops probing Club Privilege shooting to view surveillance footage

The police were up to yesterday afternoon trying to view surveillance footage which monitors the Tower Suites’ Club Privilege, as they continued to investigate a shooting incident which occurred early Sunday morning during which several patrons were reportedly injured.

Stabroek News understands that around 3 am on Sunday there was an exchange of gun shots inside Club Privilege located in the Main Street hotel, which resulted in injuries.

While the details surrounding the incident remained sketchy, information revealed that …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Jagdeo to respond today to Granger’s rejection of Gecom head nominees

Man remanded over attempted murder of ex-girlfriend, mother

‘Frenchy’ nabbed in Berbice; was wanted for 2009 murder of ex-lover at Herstelling

Essequibo rice farmers tallying flood losses

Caricom, UN Women ink support pact for gender equality

Palm-oil adulterated milk from Bahrain refused entry

default placeholder

Still no movement by TSC on court order

Buxton floodwaters recede after dam breach sealed

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T

  2. Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects

  3. Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary

  4. President rejects GECOM list

  5. Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash

  6. Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance

  7. Miners outraged over new financial records requirement

  8. President wades into Red House dispute, vows to fight misuse of state property


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Unseemly scene at Mon Repos Market

Finally!

Crabs for sale

Twin holes on road

Saving the tree

Shaheed orphanages receive lawn mower

Historic six millionth visitor to Logos Hope

Overseas-based Guyanese contributes steel pans to St. Rose’s, North Ruimveldt Secondary