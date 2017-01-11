Witness says two accused were present during Bartica killings

Dwane Williams, called ‘Small Fren,’ yesterday further implicated murder accused Dennis Williams and Mark Royden Williams, as being part of the infamous Rondell “Fine Man” Rawlins gang, which he said was responsible for the February, 2008 Bartica massacre.

Dwane Williams was at the time testifying at the trial of Dennis Williams, called “Anaconda,” and Mark Royden, called “Smallie,” who together with Roger Simon, called “Goat Man,” are accused of the 2008 massacre of 12 men, including three police officers at Bartica.

While maintaining that he was giving his testimony of his own free will, he also said he witnessed five of the 12 men being executed.

