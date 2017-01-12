Armed bandits rob Chinese-owned supermarket at Hampshire Village

A young couple, owners of the ‘Good Life Supermarket’, in Hampshire Village, Corentyne, were left in a traumatized state on Tuesday evening, after two masked men invaded their one-month- old business and robbed them of a quantity of cash.

The ordeal lasted for an estimated ten minutes and was caught on surveillance cameras. The Chinese couple who are not fluent in English, showed the footage to Stabroek News. It was observed that the two bandits arrived on a motorcycle, with one wearing a hoodie over his head, with a handkerchief across his face, while the other robber's head was encased in a motorcycle helmet. The perpetrator in the helmet was armed with a shot gun, while the accomplice carried a…