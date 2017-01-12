President Granger meets US Southern Command delegation

President David Granger was yesterday paid a courtesy call by the Deputy Commander of the United States (US) Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Lieutenant General Joseph DiSalvo at State House.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the Deputy Commander was accompanied by US Ambassador to Guyana Perry Holloway.

During the meeting, the release said that Granger and DiSalvo discussed regional security with reference to transnational crimes and the strengthening of regional security mechanisms. Guyana’s Head of State also updated the delegation on the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy and on the country’s ‘green’ state agenda.

Meanwhile, DiSalvo said Guyana’s impending economic boom, as a result of the development of the petroleum industry will come with even more security-related challenges and assured the President of SOUTHCOM’s backing, particularly as it relates to the formulation of a sustainable national security programme.

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman and newly-appointed Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Patrick West were also present at the meeting.