President Granger meets US Southern Command delegation

President David Granger was yesterday paid a courtesy call by the Deputy Commander of the United States (US) Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Lieutenant General Joseph DiSalvo at State House.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the Deputy Commander was accompanied by US Ambassador to Guyana  Perry Holloway.

President David Granger (second from right) speaking with Lieutenant General Joseph DiSalvo. Also in photo at right is new Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Patrick West. At left is US Ambassador to Guyana, Perry Holloway and second from left is Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

During the meeting, the release said that Granger and  DiSalvo discussed regional security with reference to transnational crimes and the strengthening of regional security mechanisms.  Guyana’s Head of State also updated the delegation on the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy and on the country’s ‘green’ state agenda.

Meanwhile,  DiSalvo said Guyana’s impending economic boom, as a result of the development of the petroleum industry will come with even more security-related challenges and assured the President of SOUTHCOM’s backing, particularly as it relates to the formulation of a sustainable national security programme.

Minister of Natural Resources,  Raphael Trotman and newly-appointed Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Patrick West were also present at the meeting.

More in Local News

Pact signed for JOF Haynes law school

SOCU’s four sleuths deluged by over 300 pending probes

default placeholder

Former cop says two accused stood with guns in front of police station

Armed bandits rob Chinese-owned supermarket at Hampshire Village

default placeholder

Granger to provide Jagdeo with clarifications over Gecom chairman row

Region Two chairman accuses gov’t of slow response to flooding

default placeholder

‘Frenchie’ remanded over alleged murder of wife in 2009

default placeholder

Ed Ahmad’s lawyer seeking sentence deferral to March

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T

  2. Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects

  3. Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary

  4. Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash

  5. President rejects GECOM list

  6. Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance

  7. Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes

  8. Teen on the run after fatal stabbing of man at ‘Wine Bush’


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Reserves crackdown

City demolishes ‘ugly’ stalls at Merriman Mall

Silk conferral

Iranian Ambassador saluted

Brigadier Patrick West new GDF Chief of Staff

Unseemly scene at Mon Repos Market

Finally!

Crabs for sale