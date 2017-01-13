Beauty workers cry foul after demolition of Merriman Mall stations

Almost a dozen cosmetologists yesterday showed up for work only to find that their workstations, along the Merriman Mall between Light and Cummings streets, had been demolished by City Hall.

On Wednesday night, City Hall workers led by Town Clerk Royston King demolished stalls in the area where the cosmetologists operated. “We are just removing the ugliness to create a picture of excellence and beauty,” King had said, while noting that the area where some of the hairdressers and nail technicians operated had “stalls with old wood and vinolay and have left the area looking like a shantytown.”

The demolition came two days after Mayor Patricia Chase-Green said that the barbers and cosmetologists operating…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.