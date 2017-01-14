Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader
-party faces questions about whether executives should be in Cabinet
With the AFC set to hold its National Executive Conference (NEC) later this month, party leader Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday stated that he will run for the position again amid signs that some of its members want those holding key positions in the coalition government to come off the party’s executive.
It will be the party’s first NEC since it entered office in a coalition with APNU and questions have surfaced about how the party can effectively represent its views when its senior leaders occupy the office of Prime Minister and several Cabinet positions.
However, at a party press conference yesterday, AFC leaders who hold Cabinet positions were
