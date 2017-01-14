Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader

-party faces questions about whether executives should be in Cabinet

With the AFC set to hold its National Executive Conference (NEC) later this month, party leader Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday stated that he will run for the position again amid signs that some of its members want those holding key positions in the coalition government to come off the party’s executive.

It will be the party’s first NEC since it entered office in a coalition with APNU and questions have surfaced about how the party can effectively represent its views when its senior leaders occupy the office of Prime Minister and several Cabinet positions.

However, at a party press conference yesterday, AFC leaders who hold Cabinet positions were …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

[Video] Fire destroys student housing complex at Cummings Lodge

Cops, prisoners injured after police bus crashes at Uitvlugt

default placeholder

No bail for suspects in Good Life supermarket robbery

default placeholder

AFC supports Granger’s rejection of nominees for Gecom chair-Ramjattan

SASOD accuses gov’t of selling UN vote on gay rights envoy

TT-born Club Privilege manager fined $15,000 for overstaying

East La Penitence man charged over rifle found at apartment

default placeholder

Special Constable under close arrest after $6M NIS office robbery

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T

  2. Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash

  3. Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes

  4. President rejects GECOM list

  5. ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block

  6. Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court

  7. Jagdeo floats approach to CCJ to settle legal split over Gecom chair

  8. New General Secretary Jagdeo says: PPP to decentralise to set up return to gov’t


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Winning logo

Agri Minister in outreach

Reserves crackdown

City demolishes ‘ugly’ stalls at Merriman Mall

Silk conferral

Iranian Ambassador saluted

Brigadier Patrick West new GDF Chief of Staff

Unseemly scene at Mon Repos Market