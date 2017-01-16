Amended VAT lists to take effect February 1, 2017
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday said that amended lists of items zero-rated and exempt for the Value-Added Tax (VAT) will take effect from February 1st 2017.
The list of zero-rated items has been substantially reduced as a result of the 2017 budget. This has attracted criticism from consumers and the business community. Many previously zero-rated items are now classified as exempted items. Businesses will not be able to claim VAT refunds for any inputs to exempt goods and the general consensus is that this will lead to a passing on of costs for these items to consumers.
Zero-rated items are now mainly linked to exports. A range of medicines remain zero-rated.
Zero-rated items include:
- A supply of medicines and drugs of a kind only available by prescription.
- Analgesics, cough and cold preparations, antacids and anti-flatulants, laxatives, oral rehydration preparations.
- Glucometers, insulin syringes, spectacles prescribed by an optometrist, crutches.
Exempted items include:
- Bread made with wheat flour or whole wheat flour
- Raw brown rice, raw white rice and parboiled rice
- Raw brown sugar
- Cooking oil – vegetable, corn and coconut oil
- Cow’s milk and milk powder, evaporated milk, liquid cow’s milk
- Baby formula
- Baby cereal including Nestum, Gerber, Cerelac
- Unprocessed wheat
- Flour (all types)
- Diapers
- Sanitary napkins
- Bleach
- Soap powder
- Laundry soap
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash
Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court
-
Middle Road beautician pleads guilty to US cocaine charge
New hearing for family from China seeking refugee status in Canada over crimes against them in Guyana
Persons living in parking meter areas can apply for discounts – city
-
Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader
Comments
About these comments