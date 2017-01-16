Ramson sues gov’t for $5.5M over gratuity, rental fee for temporary office
Commissioner of Information Charles Ramson SC has filed a lawsuit against the government seeking just over $5.5 million which represents his unpaid gratuity for December as well as payment for his use and occupation of his own East Street property for the last year in light of the government’s failure to provide suitable accommodation for his office.
Attorney General Basil Williams SC and Minister of State Joseph Harmon are named as the defendants in the legal filings prepared by Ashton Chase SC and filed last December on Ramson’s behalf.
Stabroek News has been informed that a summons was served on the defendants last week. The matter will come up for hearing in the Commercial Court on March 16.
According to the statement of claim, Ramson is seeking…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash
Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court
New hearing for family from China seeking refugee status in Canada over crimes against them in Guyana
-
Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader
-
Bish Panday resigns as Chairman of NCN
-
Teen on the run after fatal stabbing of man at ‘Wine Bush’
Comments
About these comments