Ramson sues gov’t for $5.5M over gratuity, rental fee for temporary office

Commissioner of Information Charles Ramson SC has filed a lawsuit against the government seeking just over $5.5 million which represents his unpaid gratuity for December as well as payment for his use and occupation of his own East Street property for the last year in light of the government’s failure to provide suitable accommodation for his office.

Attorney General Basil Williams SC and Minister of State Joseph Harmon are named as the defendants in the legal filings prepared by Ashton Chase SC and filed last December on Ramson’s behalf.

Stabroek News has been informed that a summons was served on the defendants last week. The matter will come up for hearing in the Commercial Court on March 16.

According to the statement of claim, Ramson is seeking

