Cop recounts confronting Westford, former aide over theft of state funds

The trial of former PPP/C minister Dr Jennifer Westford and her former aide Margaret Cummings for the alleged theft of over $600 million from the government continued yesterday with the testimony of a detective, who recounted that they both opted to remain silent when confronted about stealing state funds.

However, the testimony of Richard Frank, Detective Inspector of Police attached to Special Organised Crime Unit, was halted after objections by Westford's attorney, Senior Counsel Neil Boston, who said he was not served with the witness's statements.