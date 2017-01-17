Forged passport wasn’t issued to Boodnarine – immigration officer testifies

A police corporal yesterday testified that checks revealed that no passport was issued to Anjanie Boodnarine bearing the number of the travel document that she had used to exit the country.

Boodnarine, the common-law wife of convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram, is charged with conspiring with others to commit a felony by forging a Guyana passport.

Corporal Sharon Granger,

