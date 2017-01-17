Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana
A Guyanese man who gained residency in Canada in 2009, lost it after immigration officials found that he was no longer eligible as he spent most of his time in Guyana and his appeal of that decision was subsequently thrown out.
Ramdeo Kumar had attempted to retain his resident status but by Justice Rose Andrachuk found in September last year that there was no evidence that supported him being given another chance when he has established businesses in Guyana and only visits his wife and two children from time to time. The judge suggested that he apply for a visitor’s visa or that his wife apply for him in the future.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Middle Road beautician pleads guilty to US cocaine charge
-
Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash
Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court
Persons living in parking meter areas can apply for discounts – city
-
Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader
-
Bish Panday resigns as Chairman of NCN
Comments
About these comments