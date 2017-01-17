PPP to hold forum on appointment of GECOM Chairman

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) says it will be holding a Public Forum on the appointment of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), on Friday, January 20, 2017, commencing at 17:00 hours at the Umana Yana, Kingston.

The forum is intended to further sensitize the public on the importance of adhering to the democratic process of appointing a Chairman, the party said today in a release.

The Party said that President David Granger is the first President between 1992-present to have rejected a list of names submitted by the Leader of the Opposition as required by the Constitution.

“The Party sees this as an ominous sign and an attempt by the government to derail the Constitutional process of appointment and to unilaterally install a Chairman of its choice in contravention of the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

“This poses a grave threat to the nation’s democracy and the PPP believes that the forum as intended is an extremely valuable mechanism to keep Guyanese inform on the process and the potential impact of its derailment”, the party said.

The forum will be addressed by the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo; former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall; Nigel Hinds and other representatives of Civil Society. It is open to the general public who will be given an opportunity to contribute if desired.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Float parade to go along Brickdam – ministry

New Customs fees to take effect February 1st

Coomacka Mines at standstill as bus operators strike over road

Duo charged with murder of Leonora labourer

As army enforces policy against tattoos, would-be recruit’s hopes fade

default placeholder

Multi-stakeholder drainage authority to take charge of city flooding

default placeholder

Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana

City dismantles parts of structures on Ruimveldt reserve

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana

  2. Middle Road beautician pleads guilty to US cocaine charge

  3. Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash

  4. Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes

  5. ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block

  6. Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court

  7. Persons living in parking meter areas can apply for discounts – city

  8. As army enforces policy against tattoos, would-be recruit’s hopes fade


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia

Minister Norton meets religious, social groups

Help and Shelter receives clothing donation from Scotiabank

Free read

Winning logo

Agri Minister in outreach

Reserves crackdown

City demolishes ‘ugly’ stalls at Merriman Mall