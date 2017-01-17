PPP to hold forum on appointment of GECOM Chairman

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) says it will be holding a Public Forum on the appointment of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), on Friday, January 20, 2017, commencing at 17:00 hours at the Umana Yana, Kingston.

The forum is intended to further sensitize the public on the importance of adhering to the democratic process of appointing a Chairman, the party said today in a release.

The Party said that President David Granger is the first President between 1992-present to have rejected a list of names submitted by the Leader of the Opposition as required by the Constitution.

“The Party sees this as an ominous sign and an attempt by the government to derail the Constitutional process of appointment and to unilaterally install a Chairman of its choice in contravention of the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

“This poses a grave threat to the nation’s democracy and the PPP believes that the forum as intended is an extremely valuable mechanism to keep Guyanese inform on the process and the potential impact of its derailment”, the party said.

The forum will be addressed by the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo; former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall; Nigel Hinds and other representatives of Civil Society. It is open to the general public who will be given an opportunity to contribute if desired.