Fireman to be charged over Bagotville fatal crash

The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that the member of the Guyana Fire Service who allegedly struck down and killed boat builder, Clement Skeete more than three months ago be charged.

Traffic Chief Deon Moore on Saturday confirmed that the advice was given and he has since dispatched the file to the police in ‘D’ Division.

The driver is expected to appear in court early this week where he will face a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.