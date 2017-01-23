Man killed in ice plant blast at Houston
A refrigeration technician is now dead and another man was injured after the ice plant they were working in exploded yesterday morning at the Houston Wharf.
According to reports reaching Stabroek News, around 11 am, 48-year-old Carlton Meghan from Diamond, East Bank Demerara and Avinash (only name given) were doing welding on the ice plant at BM Enterprises when there was an explosion that pitched the two men out of the building.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Gafoor’s employee succumbs after accident
-
NA woman burned by ex in acid attack
-
Computer technician jailed for two years over visa racket
Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana
-
Labourer, 17, stabbed to death over $440 loan
-
Former New York state Senate leader John Sampson sentenced to five years in prison – Newsday
-
Ramkarran condemns gov’t over attacks on judiciary
-
US-based man gets three years, $4M fine over cocaine in suitcase
-
AK-47, ammo found in Campbellville house, three men held
Comments
About these comments