Man killed in ice plant blast at Houston

A refrigeration technician is now dead and another man was injured after the ice plant they were working in exploded yesterday morning at the Houston Wharf.

According to reports reaching Stabroek News, around 11 am, 48-year-old Carlton Meghan from Diamond, East Bank Demerara and Avinash (only name given) were doing welding on the ice plant at BM Enterprises when there was an explosion that pitched the two men out of the building.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.